Bay of Plenty Times

Man accused of shooting at police in Mount Maunganui arrested in Hamilton

Police have arrested a man in relation to an incident in Mount Maunganui last week. Photo / File

A man who allegedly fired a shot at police while fleeing on foot in Mount Maunganui last week has been arrested.

Police say the man was arrested in Hamilton East this afternoon and will be appearing in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Police were seeking the man after he was alleged to have discharged a firearm in the direction of police officers while he was being pursued on foot on Friday.

He was located at an address in Hamilton East this afternoon and will be appearing in Hamilton District Court tomorrow on a number of charges.