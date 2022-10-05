Hahei Explorers' Jess Harnett said they have experienced an uptick in bookings when compared with last year's October school holiday period. Photo / NZME

A high New Zealand dollar and the school holiday period are usually a boon for the Coromandel area's tourism operators, but after being approached for comment by the HC Post on how their businesses are faring in a post-pandemic climate - the responses were mixed.

Hahei Explorers' Jess Harnett said they have experienced an uptick in bookings when compared with last year's October school holiday period, thanks in the main to international bookings.

"We have been enjoying a much busier school holidays period so far. The Australian school holidays which start a week earlier than NZ's have been great, with 90 per cent of our customers in the last couple of weeks being Aussies."

Jess said while Aussie travellers make up the bulk of bookings, "the volume of Americans and Europeans tourists are (also) increasing".

Getting back to pre-Covid volumes of customers is still a work in progress, according to Jess, who admits they are yet to reach their historical peaks, but she said "our numbers are definitely heading in the right direction".

"We are really excited to see travellers in the area and supporting local businesses."

Many operators have been forced to adapt to the new economic climate, with some having to pivot their business model to stay afloat.

Jess says while Hahei Explorers have had challenges with the borders being closed to international visitors, her business has not had to make too many changes, thanks mainly to goodwill.

"The support we received from the domestic market over the last three years has been amazing and we thank all the Kiwis that have gone out and supported local businesses and tourism operators. The biggest challenge for us has been the unknown."

According to Jess, things are certainly looking positive for the summer season.

"Given the volume of forward bookings we are getting, [it] is a great indication of a busy summer more in line with pre-Covid years. From speaking to overseas travellers we believe interest to travel to New Zealand is high.

"Cathedral Cove and Hahei are bucket list destinations for travellers, so we think as infrastructure and confidence around travel increases, we will see tourist levels bounce back to what they were in the next couple of years."

Mauro Dal Bosco from Whangamata's Surfsup, who take tourists on guided kayak and paddleboard tours to Donut Island, said their bookings have not yet increased.

"Unfortunately, we haven't had an increase in booking yet, however, we have noticed an increase in international travellers call and inquire. We have to consider that the weather has not really been on our side, and as our business is weather-dependent, lots of bookings do not go through."

Maura said Surfsup has had to make a few changes to operations in light of Covid protocols.

"We have made a few changes due to Covid, especially in regards to our check-in system," said Mauro.

"We have introduced a few contactless procedures, especially in regard to payment and risk disclosure procedures which have helped us to improve our business."

The team behind Surfsup also runs an accommodation business, Surf n Stay New Zealand, which ran as a backpackers/surf camp, with learn to surf, and yoga classes.

Mauro said the business was based around young international travellers.

"This business suffered a greater impact than Surfsup as we had to change the business model and consequently had a huge loss of income."

Surfsup is working on getting council approval for "two new products for this summer", said Mauro, who is optimistic about the summer ahead.

"This summer is looking real good. We are excited to welcome international tourists again and it seems like they are really happy to be able to visit New Zealand. We don't expect things to go back to pre-lockdown levels this summer, but hopefully the next year around."

John Rich, director of Kiwi Dundee Adventures, which offers tours and walks in the Coromandel area, said his company deals with an almost exclusively international market, and bookings are currently at around 70 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

"It's much better than we thought," said John, "I'm really happy with that, considering we had to put the business basically into hibernation [during Covid]."

John said he used the lockdown downtime to " chase up new contracts, work on goodwill with overseas agents, and tightened up our website and SEO."

Kiwi Dundee Adventures has also expanded to offer services outside of the Coromandel, in order to keep its head above water. A new contract with a Norwegian Crusie Ship line has also come to fruition, and John said "things are looking very strong for summer".

John said one of his biggest challenges has been finding accommodation for tourists who travel at the luxury end.

"We need more accommodation providers - a lot of them have disappeared [during Covid], and we are focusing on the BnB market."

Not unlike his contemporaries, John said staff shortages can play a part in an effective business resurrection, but he is fortunate to have "a bunch of contractors ready to go" for the warmer months.