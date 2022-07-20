Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: The case for making nursing a trade and having apprentices

3 minutes to read
Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Henare will launch two new health entities as part of the health reform, marking a milestone moment for the future of healthcare in Aotearoa.

Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Henare will launch two new health entities as part of the health reform, marking a milestone moment for the future of healthcare in Aotearoa.

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

COMMENT:

The quick solution to the nursing shortage is to pay them more - or in other words, what they deserve.

The long-term option is to make nursing a trade and have apprentices.

New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.