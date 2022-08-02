Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: Struggling business owners deserve more aid from the Govt fighting ram raids

3 minutes to read
Super Liqour on Fenton St was been ram raided twice in quick succession. Photo / Andrew Warner

Super Liqour on Fenton St was been ram raided twice in quick succession. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION:

Another day, another ram raid, another burglary, another crime against businesses.

That seems to be the way of the world at the moment.

As if being a business owner hasn't been hard enough these

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.