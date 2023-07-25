Survey results of AA members reveal the greatest driving annoyances. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Driving throughout the Bay of Plenty is a different ball game compared with my Otago upbringing.

For starters, there are far more cars on the road but both places involve a fair share of road rage-inducing behaviour.

Unscientific surveys in this region last week revealed roundabouts were a source of frustration, as well as failing to use indicators properly, distracted drivers, and speeding up at passing lanes.

But in the land of kiwifruit, the most prominent annoyances aren’t even bad habits — potholes and traffic congestion are.

There’s nothing worse than sitting in traffic going nowhere fast and potholes are like little craters waiting to devour unsuspecting tyres.

Despite this, in my experience, Bay of Plenty drivers are far more forgiving than those down south and are more willing to let other people in.

Drivers who stop in the middle of the lane if they’re turning (usually right) and not leaving enough room for others to get past give me grief.

Another thing that annoys me is the inability of some drivers to use a roundabout properly.

It’s not hard for people to use indicators , and if there’s no one coming from their right there’s no need to continue waiting until no one is on the roundabout.

Properly using roundabouts and making space for other drivers aren’t just courteous gestures; they’re essential for smooth traffic flow.

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the car — mobile phones. It’s like drivers have a magnetic attraction to them, and it’s hard to resist but the evidence shows distracted drivers are more likely to crash.

Brake director Caroline Perry warns about bad habits that put people at risk, such as using mobile phones or GPS while driving, eating or drinking at the wheel, not indicating at roundabouts, tailgating, and not giving enough space to vulnerable road users.

Bay of Plenty acting district road policing manager Fane Troy highlights discourteous driving, merging issues and speeding through roadwork areas as some of the worst local driving habits.

My hope is by recognising these bad habits we can transform our roads from a circus of confusion and frustration into a smooth highway of harmony.

Remember, it’s not just about getting there; it’s about getting there safely.

Luke Kirkness is an assistant news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post covering general news. He previously worked at the NZ Herald for three years, mainly as a consumer affairs reporter. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019 at the Voyager Media Awards.