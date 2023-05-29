Transpower is warning of potential power shortages this winter. Photo / 123rf

Picture being curled up on the couch on a chilly winter evening with a cup of Milo in hand when, suddenly, the lights flicker and darkness engulfs your home.

A blackout like this is not a horror movie scene, but a real possibility this winter, highlighted by electricity system operator Transpower’s recent warnings of potential power shortages and the possibility some consumers may have their power shut off for short stints if supply cannot meet demand.

As we brace ourselves for a colder winter than the past few years because of El Nino, the idea of losing power to heat our homes is downright unacceptable.

Niwa’s latest seasonal climate outlook paints a frosty picture, with temperatures expected to dip below average in many regions.

It’s bizarre to think in this modern era, where technology connects us like never before, we still face the possibility of shivering in the cold because of power outages.

New Zealand already uses a significant amount of renewable energy; 80-85 per cent of electricity comes from renewable sources in a typical year. This can mainly cover the nation’s off-peak power needs.

We are projected to be able to essentially eliminate oil and coal as generation sources by 2035, relying instead on hydro, geothermal, wind and, to a lesser extent, solar, gas, wood and biogas.

As outlined by Transpower, however, there are challenges posed by transitioning to higher levels of renewable energy given the need for flexible generation capacity when demand spikes.

Slow-start thermal generators - coal and gas - can be booted up to address temporary shortfalls in supply, but Transpower says this is still fraught with complications.

Either a better balance must be struck or we need to shift our focus towards alternatives, particularly to address peak usage periods.

Developments that make our grid smarter, as well as innovations in energy storage, will be important.

But the solutions do not only lie in action by the Government and private companies. We need to look at our own energy use habits.

Simple actions such as switching off lights in unoccupied rooms, optimising heating systems and using appliances during off-peak hours - overnight and weekends - would make a difference.

As we gear up for a chilly winter, we must do everything in our power to avoid homes going dark and forcing families to shiver in the cold.

It’s imperative we explore forward-thinking solutions that can weather any storm.

The powers that be must come together to shine a brighter light on New Zealand’s electricity needs and work collectively towards a future where power shortages become a thing of the past.