Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: How we're missing an opportunity to punish bad driving in New Zealand

3 minutes to read
Police monitoring motorists' speeds through the Cameron Rd roadworks site on June 8. Photo / Mead Norton

Police monitoring motorists' speeds through the Cameron Rd roadworks site on June 8. Photo / Mead Norton

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

OPINION

Imagine going to work every day knowing you might get glass bottles hurled at you or fearing that you'll be struck by a vehicle.

That's the reality for roadworkers in the Bay of Plenty,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.