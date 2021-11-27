Lotto player in Waihī strikes first division

Lotto. Photo / NZME

A Lotto player from Waihī has won Lotto.

The player is one of two who struck first division in last night draw, winning $500,000 each.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihī and on MyLotto to a player from Manawatu.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million. Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from New World Waihī or online from the Manawatu is encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket, check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online or through the Lotto NZ app.