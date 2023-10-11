The region was in the money again in last night's draw.

A $1 million winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Ōpōtiki.

The winning First Division ticket in last night’s live draw was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5m.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, two players from Tauranga won $15,810 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s draw.

Twelve players won nationwide with a winning Powerball ticket sold to a player from Wellington.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Whitcoulls New Lynn - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Tauranga

Levin Mall Lotto - Levin

North City Lotto - Porirua

MyLotto - Lower Hutt

MyLotto (+PB) - Wellington

MyLotto - Christchurch

Methven Four Square - Methven

MyLotto - Southland