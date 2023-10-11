A $1 million winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Ōpōtiki.
The winning First Division ticket in last night’s live draw was sold on MyLotto.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5m.
Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, two players from Tauranga won $15,810 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s draw.
Twelve players won nationwide with a winning Powerball ticket sold to a player from Wellington.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Whitcoulls New Lynn - Auckland
MyLotto (x2) - Auckland
MyLotto (x2) - Tauranga
Levin Mall Lotto - Levin
North City Lotto - Porirua
MyLotto - Lower Hutt
MyLotto (+PB) - Wellington
MyLotto - Christchurch
Methven Four Square - Methven
MyLotto - Southland