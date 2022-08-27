Lotto luck strikes twice in Bay of Plenty

Two players in the Bay of Plenty have won in Lotto overnight. Photo / NZME

Two players in the Bay of Plenty have won in Lotto overnight. Photo / NZME

Two Bay of Plenty Lotto players have won just over $20,000.

The two players are among 13 who each won $20,479 with Lotto second division in last night's live Lotto draw.

The tickets were sold at Westend Dairy & Post Shop in Rotorua and via MyLotto (online) in the Bay of Plenty.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Lotto has a Father's Day promotion also running. All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought until September 3 will be in the draw to win over 80 extra prizes, including Dad's Dream Boat - a Rayglass Legend 2800 and 80 prizes of $5000 cash.

With 100 per cent of Lotto profits go towards supporting thousands of great causes each year.