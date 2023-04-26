Punters from Bay of Plenty and Waikato have made up a large chunk of lucky Lotto second division winners.
Fifteen players will be ending the month on a high after each winning $19,096 in last night’s live draw.
Two winning tickets were bought in Whakatāne while one was snapped up in Tauranga.
Another winner was bought in Tokoroa with four others sold in the wider Waikato.
Meanwhile, a player from Invercargill won $17.25 million with powerball first division last night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto, should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Ashley Ave Superette - Auckland
New World Papakura - Auckland
MyLotto (x3) - Auckland
Te Kōwhai Foodcentre - Hamilton
MyLotto - Hamilton
MyLotto - Waikato
MyLotto - Tauranga
New World Whakatāne -Whakatāne
MyLotto - Whakatāne
Countdown Tokoroa - Tokoroa
Paper Plus Te Kūiti - Te Kūiti
MyLotto - Wellington
Pak’nSave Richmond - Nelson