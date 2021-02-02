'Look after Shane': NZTA make motorists aware of road workers through personalised signs

Signs along State Highway 2 are encouraging motorists to think of others on the road when travelling through road works. Photo / Supplied

A roadwork employee excavating along State Highway 2 has a newfound sense of fame now his name is plastered on signs along the route.

"Shane works here", "He wants to get home" and "Help keep Shane safe" are all words motorists may encounter as a series of electronic messages on the Variable Message Signs (VMS) boards.

Shane is an excavator operator on the Waihī and Ōmokoroa project and is one of several people whose names have been used on the VMS board messaging, Waka Kotahi acting portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton said.

"The team hopes this messaging will make drivers think about how the crews working on the roads are real people with friends and families who want to see them home safe every night."

The signs come after a roadworker was seriously injured while working along State Highway 2 in November.

"Within our work sites, we regularly see vehicles travelling at speeds over the temporary speed limit, passing other vehicles where it is unsafe to do so and clipping road cones, all of which puts themselves, other road users and our road workers at risk.

State Highway 2 (SH2) roadworks at Aongatete. Photo / File

The project team works closely with police to ensure there was a presence where and when needed, Wilton said.

"One site of particular concern is the closure of the passing lane on State Highway 2 near Aongatete, where a number of near-misses have been observed."

Speeding through work sites was a significant problem nationwide, not only in the Bay of Plenty, Wilton said.

However, speeding vehicles could flick up loose metal and other objects, which can be dangerous to road workers and other road users, she said.

Plus, motorists had less control at higher speeds.

"They may clip road cones and send them flying at our road workers or oncoming traffic, or lose control completely."

There were VMS along the length of the State Highway 2 corridor between Waihī and Ōmokoroa where safety improvement works are underway and these boards could change regularly based on the activity taking place.

Lane closures, maintenance works, where to find more information and safety messages were all examples, Wilton said.

"Given the long-term nature of the Waihī to Ōmokoroa safety improvement project works, it is important people pay attention to the signage and don't become complacent.

"Changing out the messaging on the VMS boards is one way to help ensure this."

Wilton asked motorists to plan ahead, allow additional time for their journeys, reduce their speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage, to help keep everyone safe.