Ben Mounford, 15, placed second in teen men. Lachy McIntyre, 18, placed first in teen men. Photo / Supplied

Ben Mounford, 15, placed second in teen men. Lachy McIntyre, 18, placed first in teen men. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand’s top teenage bodybuilders are Katikati’s Lachie McIntyre and Ben Montford.

The New Zealand National Bodybuilding Championships saw six local athletes from local gym Katifit venture to Masterton after placing in regional competition in September.

Katikati College students Lachie, 18, placed first and Ben, 15, placed second the teen men (under 20) class at the nationals.

Ben Montford abd Lachie McIntyre are teen champions in bodybuilding.

The two are tough on themselves despite the big win. They would have liked more training time between competitions as regionals and nationals were just five weeks apart. But they’re happy to have gained more experience and now have trophies proudly displayed at Katifit.

Both are striving for the perfect bodybuilding shape and are honing the various methods to perfect the look — such as depleting carbohydrates a week before competition and reloading a day before. They’re also cutting back on water for definition and to increase vascularity.

‘’The ideal shape is wide shoulders, small waist and big legs but calf muscles to match,’’ Lachie says, ‘’and there’s a few other things but we’re getting a bit picky... such as your insertions, your chest and obliques.’’

Ben Mounford, 15, placed second in teen men. Lachy McIntyre, 18, placed first in teen men. Photo / Supplied

The teens started doing home workouts before deciding to join the gym.

About four months ago, with some encouragement from other gym members, they decided to amp up their workouts for bodybuilding.

Most days they’re training for two and a half hours each morning. In the leadup to competition they’ll afternoon train as well.

The championships had more than 100 athletes competing and Katifit athletes all came home with firsts and seconds in their categories (ages from 15-62).



