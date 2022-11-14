Reindeer, from left, are Dorothy Barker (Dasher), Elisabeth Beamish (Comet) and Christine MacKenzie (Cupid). Robert Wyatt is Santa.

Reindeer, from left, are Dorothy Barker (Dasher), Elisabeth Beamish (Comet) and Christine MacKenzie (Cupid). Robert Wyatt is Santa.

Reindeers have rights too.

But must they really revolt around Christmas time?

Katikati Theatre is bringing playful production A Reindeer Revolt at Santa’s Workshop to Junction Theatre in time as part of the festive season. It’s also their last production of the year.

The play is about Santa’s and his reindeer who are preparing for their upcoming long haul sleigh run delivering toys to children all over the globe.

But a rogue reindeer has been introduced to the herd and is stirring the pot. Gabby the naughty reindeer steers the deers in a different direction — hence the reindeer revolt.

Director Barry Magowan says the play is a lot of fun.

‘’As you can imagine, it’s a bit of a laugh seeing these reindeer warming up and trying to outdo each other in sprints. This play is just the sort of thing we do around Christmas time, something for the whole family.’’

There is also a little moral to the story — that money can’t buy everything and love is paramount. Barry says they’ve put their own little spin on the established play which was written by playwright Lavinia Roberts.

Dianne Somers-Edgar has once again made all the outfits consisting of nine reindeer suits, three elves, Jack Frost and Santa.





The details

What: A Reindeer Revolt at Santa’s Workshop

Where: Junction Theatre, The Arts Junction

When: November 25 at 7pm, November 26 at 2pm and 7pm, November 27 at 2pm, December 1-2 at 7pm.

Tickets: Contact The Arts Junction



