Local Focus: Tauranga byelection candidates talk traffic

Transportation affects everybody but what solutions are the candidates proposing?

Transportation affects everybody but what solutions are the candidates proposing?

Endless traffic woes have quickly became a point of contention for the candidates running in the Tauranga byelection.

Everybody agrees something needs to be done, but the solution is less obvious.

From building more roads to tunnelling underground, candidates aren't short of ideas in this Local Focus video.

While public transport seems the obvious option, many think the network isn't fit for service.

Watch the video to find out what solutions the candidates are proposing.

All candidates were approached for a Local Focus video interview.

Christopher Coker of the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party and Gordon Dickson, independent, did not respond to requests.

Independent candidates Yvette Lamare and Tony Corbett declined to be interviewed on camera.

Tauranga residents can vote for their new Member of Parliament up to and including Saturday, June 18.