How teaming up with a local musician lets Brent Eyskens live his musical dreams.

How teaming up with a local musician lets Brent Eyskens live his musical dreams.

Twenty-five-year-old Brent Eyskens has cerebral palsy but that hasn't stopped him from following his dream of making and releasing his own original music.

After teaming up with local singer-songwriter Louie Campbell in 2020, Brent has released more than 10 songs to streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

"I'm essentially his voice, if that makes sense," Louie said.

"I'm here to push along what he wants to put out. Brent does the music and the lyrics and I'm here to help him.

"In 2020 I was studying music at Toi Ohomai and one of my tutors put me onto Brent and said he was looking for someone to teach him music.

"He told me he had cerebral palsy. I just rocked up to Brent's house and we've been going since then."

Even though Brent can't speak, Louie said Brent has an amazing way with words.

"I think it's really important for him to share what he has to share because he goes through a lot every day.

"I don't think people realise how much. It's also a really positive way of Brent turning his worries and how he's feeling into something."

Brent said music helps him express himself in a more dynamic way.

"Songs let me make lyrics that really show how the experience was," he said.

Brent said he took inspiration from his surroundings.

"Surfing could give me ideas about waves," he said.

"I would write lyrics down on my phone and when Louie arrives we start coming up with ideas and just trying new things on my instruments and the laptop."

It's a musical arrangement that has seen the pair release 11 tracks to date.

"A lot of the time we'll start with just listening to songs that inspire him," Louie said.

"From there we'll work out what chords and key we want to be writing in, what chords we want to use and we'll slowly build the track from the ground up."

As well as being the ideas man, Louie said Brent also plays some of the instruments.

"If it's keyboards, I'll try my best to get Brent to play those.

"I'll do the guitar playing but apart from that Brent will do the rest - he'll programme the drums, do the bass, the chords on the synth," Louie said.

There's even a story behind Brent's musical pseudonym.

"Why I call myself Cap Insanity; because it's insane how I got my life to be like this.

"If you want to be a musician but reckon you can't because of a disability, remember that there's always ways around it.

"A musician can be identified as anything with music - you don't need to be a really good singer. And it's always OK to ask for help with it and then you can achieve the insane."

Brent's music can be found anywhere you buy or stream music online under the name Cap Insanity.