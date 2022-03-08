How powerlifting helped a single mum become a better version of herself for her daughter.

Achieving a work-life balance is just a dream for many parents, let alone single parents.

But for Kim Tukaki it was the reason she decided to leave a busy life in Wellington and return home to Tauranga so she could spend more quality time with her daughter.

"It was me and my daughter moving from this crazy world where work ruled everything," Tukaki said.

"When we were in Wellington she had really long days of going to daycare then going to school and then back at after-school care again."

Deciding to make the move also gave Tukaki the chance to knock a few old habits on the head, like smoking and a couple of beers every night.

With more free time now on her hands, Tukaki joined the gym, something she never had time for in Wellington.

She tried boxing and CrossFit before settling on powerlifting.

"I've always loved picking up heavy things whether it's a barbell, a box or helping someone move a bed," she said.

"For me, there's something I love about picking up something heavy and showing myself I can do it.

"Once I've got a certain weight I know I can do a little bit more and then a little bit more.

"That's probably the biggest thing - there's not really any limit to it."

Personal trainer Strini Naidoo said he saw potential in Tukaki as soon as he met her.

"She was very shy, not very talkative, but there was something about her," Naidoo said.

"We pushed her a bit more and she blossomed."

A regular day for Tukaki begins at 4am.

"I head out to the gym and get there around 5am and eat breakfast, then I sort out what I'm going to do for the morning - set it all up - and train for a few hours.

Then I head off to work for about eight-ish."

After an eight-hour workday, it's back to the gym for more training.

"I did find before I moved to Tauranga that you take a lot of stuff home with you from work. It can be very hard to leave it at the door before you walk out.

"The last thing you want to do is walk in the door and see your family, or in my case my daughter, and just be in a really crappy mood."

Pukaki turns 40 this year and said from her experience it's never too late to try something new.

"It's one of the biggest highs, the fact that I'm getting older, and if anything I'm getting fitter and stronger as I get older."

She is setting her sights on overseas competitions.

"This is the time where I feel that it's right for me to see how far I can go.

"Hopefully, we can get to the world championships, which is where I'd love to be in the near future.

"There's nothing better than being a strong, fit and healthy woman to set a good example for my daughter."