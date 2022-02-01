Local Focus: Ocean sports are just a Friday Float away

Accessible water sports for people with disabilities on offer at Mount Maunganui.

Going for a quick dip in the ocean is something many of us take for granted, but for people with physical disabilities, it is often an insurmountable challenge.

Parafed Bay of Plenty sport development officer John Sligo said he was unable to swim in the ocean without support after a leg amputation.

"I needed crutches to get down to the water, then someone to bring them back up the beach, and back down to me when I'd finished swimming," he said.



"It's quite a hassle if you don't have anyone to help you when you want to go."



The need instigated Friday Float, an event hosted by Parafed Bay of Plenty and delivered by Hibiscus Surf School.



Funding is provided by Tauranga City Council.

"It could be just going out in the floating wheelchair, it could be going for a little paddle on a stand-up paddleboard or a kayak or just going for a dip in the water with that support around you," Sligo said.

For Tauranga resident Dennis Young Friday Float is an opportunity to try something new.

"I've always liked the water and I do a lot of sailing," he said.

The event is free for members of Parafed Bay of Plenty.

Sligo said there were several activities to try.

"We have beach wheelchairs, some that float and some that don't. You can take the floaty ones out quite far and stay in them if you want.

"We also have the blue beach mats that Tauranga City Council rolls out - they're really helpful for what we do down the beach."

Hibiscus Surf School coach Jessica Allan said modified equipment is often used to make experiences possible.

"We have our adaptive surfboards that are slightly bigger boards with more volume to them," she said.

"They've got handles along the side that allow people with disabilities to grab on, which means we can take them in the surf, jump on behind them and catch some awesome waves."

For 24-year-old Brent Eyskens, who is unable to talk, Friday Float allows him to enjoy the ocean in a safe and supportive way.

"Brent does love the challenge and so making the impossible happen is really his goal," mother Lesly van Nijlen said.

"Everyone might think he can't do it because of his arms or his legs but he's always really proud of himself that he has a go, he did it and he smashed it."

To find out more about Friday Float check out the Parafed Bay of Plenty website.