Local Focus: Beach volleyball event to bring millions into local economy

Mount Maunganui hailed as "the perfect place" for beach volleyball in New Zealand.

The golden sands of Mount Maunganui’s main beach will soon host the country’s first-ever Beach Pro Tour Futures event.

Volleyball New Zealand chief executive Toni-Maree Carnie said it had been a long time coming.

“New Zealand hasn’t had the capability to be able to run it and we’ve got to the stage now where we have the skills and expertise to offer it at Mount Maunganui beach.”

Come March, an influx of players, coaches and spectators from around the world will descend on the region for the major competition.

“We’re expecting hundreds of people to come to the Bay,” Carnie said.

“Volleyball is a truly international sport and there will be competitors from everywhere in the world. Europe, North and South America, right across Asia into Africa.

“People want to come to New Zealand, it’s off-season for them so that adds more opportunity for them to come to a great place and play volleyball.”

This influx of overseas visitors is expected to bring with it a welcome boost to the local economy.

“They’ll come here earlier to train, use the accommodation, they’ll buy food and go out to restaurants and want to look around.

“Millions of dollars will come into the local economy,” Carnie said.

A stunning location and large, sandy beach were big drawcards for tournament organisers.

“There’s a lovely high plateau of sand, great weather, the accessibility, the support of council and other groups to enable us to be here, all means that this is the best place to hold any international or national event in New Zealand.

“You just need to look at the beach to see it’s the perfect place for volleyball in New Zealand.”

Tauranga resident and local player Calum Stewart said the scenery and environment are unmatched.

“Tonnes of people can come and watch the beach volleyball happening and honestly the sand and crowds are the best things.”

He hopes to turn his passion for beach volleyball into a career.

“I am trying to take it to hopefully a university scholarship somewhere in America. We’re trying to make it big for the Under-19 world tour, hopefully Under-19 Commonwealth is the big goal.”

Brittany Allison-Carnie, a coach force officer for Volleyball Bay Of Plenty said watching international stars play on their local beach will boost interest in the sport.

“It will be awesome for the local kids to watch these top international athletes and our New Zealand athletes play locally and see the pathway that beach volleyball can offer.”

The Beach Pro Tour Futures event will take place at Mount Maunganui’s main beach from March 16 to 19.