Thames-Coromandel mayoral candidate Len Salt. Photo / Supplied

The HC Post sent each Thames-Coromandel mayoral candidate the same set of questions ahead of the local body elections. These are candidate Len Salt's answers:

Q. What do you see as the most pressing issues for the Thames-Coromandel district in the next three years?

In the Thames township, Thames coast, Moanatairi and Te Puru areas, sea-level rise mitigation is urgent and critical.

Establish a mayoral taskforce to solve the affordable housing crisis across the district, combined with fast-tracked, innovation-based economic development, particularly in the Thames area.

Review the contracts model. It should not cost the combined annual rates revenue from three households to install one basketball hoop and one bike rack, and yet it does. We have to be smarter, more innovative and less contract dependent to get costs and rates under control across all council services.

Waste and emissions reduction is critical, and I have committed to cutting waste volumes to landfill by 50 per cent (6000 tonnes a year) by the end of 2024.

Water supply for Mercury Bay, a community hub and resource centre for Whangamata.

Q. What is your stance on the Government's three waters reforms?

It's a badly constructed and unpopular law.

However, Thames-Coromandel desperately needs alternative solutions to our long-term water infrastructure funding, and the current restrictions of the Local Government Act do not provide those solutions.

The newly elected mayor and councillors have virtually no say in this process and will be fully immersed in the transition process from the day they are elected. We will continue to lobby hard for equitable compensation based on the actual numbers of home owners and visitors in our district using the services, not the flawed Census-night calculation. It's important to continue working on our infrastructure programs so that we are shovel ready and first off the blocks when the transition happens.

I have no problem with iwi co-management of three waters. Their track record and history of managing our natural assets has been exemplary. We could learn from their example. We are required by law to honour our Treaty obligations, and I would be proud to do so.

Q. Do you think rates are affordable and what cuts, if any, would you make to minimise rate rises?

Council needs to implement a staged recovery of in-house council services. Starting with the operation of transfer stations, which should not have been included in the $80 million, 10-year solid waste contract just signed by council. Millions of dollars of savings can be made by applying common sense to smaller-scale council services which are costing ratepayers a lot more than they should because community boards and council staff have no choice but to contract them out. The entire ability of council to do any work ourselves was stripped away over the last few decades. It needs to be brought back.

Q. Please state your views on the following in one sentence per topic:

The development of a boardwalk on the beachfront in Whangamatā?



There is ongoing consultation with the community on this which is a vital part of the process, and I will be guided by the wishes of the Whangamata people on this once it has been completed.

Tsunami sirens operated by the council?

Council may not be the best agency for direct operation of these, but definitely has a role to play in making this happen, so I support community-led siren projects in the most vulnerable coastal areas.

Q. Additional rates on separately habitable units?

In some cases yes, on a case-by-case basis, and in the interests of a fair and equitable spread of providing services and infrastructure.

Q. Council meetings broadcast online during meeting times?

Yes - with an appropriate delay (standard in live broadcasts), and council chambers also need decent microphones and sound systems, subject to sensible assessment of budget availability.

Q. Do you have, or have you had in the past three years, any affiliations with any political party or organisation and if so please state them?

No – completely independent.

Q. Have you been involved in any opposition to Covid-19 health measures including vaccinations, mask usage and mandates? Were you vaccinated?

As mayor, my people come first and always will, so I am fully vaccinated and boosted in the interests of protecting the people around me as well as myself and my family.

Q. In one short sentence, why should Thames-Coromandel locals vote for you?

I've done the mahi, achieved solid, measurable outcomes in my community work, spent three years learning about the issues in every part of the district, and my team will make Thames-Coromandel a better place to live, work and retire.