Local builder Michael Voss wins 57th Rotorua Marathon for second year in a row

Rotorua Marathon 2021 winner Michael Voss. Photo / Andrew Warner

A young Rotorua builder was the first to cross the line at the 57th Rotorua Marathon - for the second year in a row.

Voss became the first local to win the Rotorua Marathon in 45 years in last year's marathon.

His coach, Kim Stevenson, met him across the finished line and said Voss worked hard for his achievement.

He finished in a time of two hours, 29 minutes, and 30 seconds - nearly five minutes ahead of second-place Greg Darbyshire from Auckland.

Wellington runner Ingrid Vee was the first woman to cross the line in a time of two hours, 54 minutes and 11 seconds - her first official marathon win.

This was followed by Rotorua woman just over five minutes later.

Event Promotions registration manager Jenna Keane said this year was the biggest year since the event's 50th anniversary.

More than 4000 runners, walkers and joggers descended on Rotorua's Government Gardens.

The full marathon is the headline race of the event where participants complete the 42.2km "lap of the lake" course around Lake Rotorua.

The event catered for runners and walkers of all levels, with the full marathon (42.2km) and Red Stag Timber off-road Half Marathon (21km), as well as 10km and 5.5km fun runs.

Multiple roads are closed for the marathon events. For details go to the Rotorua Lakes Council website.

Marathon places and times - 42km

Male

First: Michael Voss, Rotorua - 2:29:30

Second: Greg Darbyshire, Mt Eden - 2:34:19

Third: Ewan Sinclain, Ellerslie - 2:34:37

Female

First: Ingrid Cree, Wellington - 2:54:11

Second: Sue Crowley, Rotorua - 2:59:19

Third: Anna William, Remuera - 3:11:21