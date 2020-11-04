Liz Davies: Non-governmental organisation workers critical

Non-governmental organisation provide essential support to the vulnerable. Photo / File

OPINION

Unless you, a whānau member, friend or colleague need help, the work of social service providers is largely invisible in our community.

That was until recently when their critical work came to the fore in lockdown, many responsible for preparing and delivering meals, housing the homeless and providing essential support.

SociaLink, an umbrella organisation that strengthens community organisations and the social sector, estimates there are about 235 social service providers in the Western Bay of Plenty. Like our business sector, most are small to medium in size and deliver a wide range of essential services to support the wellbeing of individuals and communities.

For example, they provide services that support people with disabilities or people who have a range of health conditions, addictions, mental illness and so on.

The people who deliver these services are highly skilled and do it because they are passionate about helping people live their best lives.

One would hope that those who support the most vulnerable are valued and recognised for their skill and dedication, in line with the wise words of Mahatma Ghandi who said: "A nation's greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members."

Sadly, this isn't the case for many workers in non-governmental organisations.

According to SociaLink's survey about pay equity, 71 per cent of the respondents had a degree and 49 per cent reporting having worked more than 10 years in the same role, so are very experienced.

Yet 66 per cent earn just up to $64,000 per year. Moreover, 70 per cent of workers do not get annual pay rises so their pay keeps up with inflation.

This is largely the result of a historic government funding model for non-governmental organisations called contributory funding where the government pays 80 per cent for the cost of services and expects non-governmental organisations to fund the remaining 20 per cent through fundraising, gaming trusts, donations, philanthropic funders etc.

In the same way you wouldn't expect a police officer or a teacher to hold a sausage sizzle to pay for their salaries, why should social workers and other non-governmental organisation workers have to do this?

This also results in the social service providers being very reliant on volunteers.

SociaLink's research estimates that for every paid worker there are three volunteers, with nearly one in five charities entirely run by volunteers.

In many respects the non-governmental organisation sector mirrors the people they support – they don't have a strong voice, they are expected to make do and generally do not assert themselves, for example, go on strike and demand better pay.

Next time you come across a non-governmental organisation please remember they are most likely running on the smell of an oily rag – donate if you can or lend you voice to demanding better for these essential workers.

- Liz Davies is the SocialLink general manager