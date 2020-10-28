Te Puke's Treat Trail on Halloween Eve

Reign Williams, Lincoln Rangi and Jackie Douthett at last year's Te Puke Treat Trail.

Anyone who has been in Te Puke for Halloween in recent years knows what a treat it is.

For the past three years EPIC Te Puke has organised a treat trail to coincide with the year's spookiest day.

This year, although there will be a treat trail, it won't be on Halloween itself, but Halloween Eve - tomorrow.

The fun starts from 3pm and everyone is encouraged to dress to the theme of A Magical Wonderland - although more traditional Halloween costumes won't be frowned upon.

A temporary food zone of food trucks will be set up outside EmpowermentNZ on Jocelyn St where there will also be a collection of donations for the foodbank.

''Putting it at the food bank is a nice way of tying things together like buying something for yourself, but also giving food for a family that might be struggling,'' says EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.

''It's an opportunity to support those businesses that have been affected by Covid this year because a lot of events haven't happened and a lot of these food trucks have had a quiet year."

There will also be entertainment at the food zone and around town.

"The treat trail is a chance not just to dress up but perhaps also do some shopping and support local retailers," says Rebecca.

''The idea is that, it has been a hard year so it's nice for us to be able to get out and about, but it's been hard on the businesses so for the community to come down and bring some life to the town will be a wonderful thing to see.''

There will be a prizegiving in the food zone at 5pm. There will also be prizes for the retailers who participate.