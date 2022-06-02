Lion Mike Cooney delivering last year's Lions Community Directory. Photo / Supplied

The much-loved and well-thumbed Lions Club of Katikati community directory will be on local desktops by September.

The club is fine-tuning its latest 2022-23 community directory and needs your input.

The directory includes business listings, transport services, emergency management, civil defence information, churches and religious groups, health and education agencies, helping agencies, clubs and common-interest groups, maps of Katikati and districts, a postcode map, tide tables and a calendar, along with a telephone list of Katikati residents.

Lion Cherie Pickin and the directory team are asking for residents' help to make the information and phone listings as complete as possible.

This is done each year to keep up to date with people moving, changing numbers or dispensing with landlines and using only mobile phones.

To make sure you are included, check that you are in the 2021-22 edition of the community directory.

If you are not listed, or if you wish to make changes to an existing listing, please let the Lions directory team know by emailing katikatilionsdirectory@gmail.com, sending a message to 021 114 8022, filling out the directory form at the Information Centre and dropping it in the box, or signing up at the directory stall at Moggies Market on June 11.

Details required are initials, surname, address, home phone number (cellphone numbers where applicable).

If you have a listing that needs to be changed, please provide both old and new details.

With support from local businesses, the Lions have been producing the directory as a service to the community and as a fundraising project for over 36 years — the first edition was in the early 1980s.

The directory is due out in September.