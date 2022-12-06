Links Ave opening times ‘still a nuisance’ - resident

Links Ave. Photo / George Novak

The partial reopening of Mount Maunganui’s Links Avenue remains contentious as residents want more access to their street.

The eastern end of Links Avenue will be closed between 7am-10am and 2pm-6pm seven days a week, with unrestricted access at all other times from December 19.

The closure, formed by two bus lanes between Solway Place and Concord Avenue has been in place since March. Access is only open to buses, motorbikes and emergency vehicles, anyone else that drives through receives a $150 fine.

Originally touted as a four-month trial, Tauranga City Council (TCC) installed the cul-de-sac in response to safety concerns around the high traffic volumes while children were travelling to school. The partial reopening is the work of the Links Avenue Community Panel, who have been working on a fix since July. The council set up the panel to find a “community-based solution” to the cul-de-sac that was causing residents to feel isolated and increasing their travel time.

Judy, who only wanted to be known by her first name, lives off Solway Place and needs to travel during peak times for work.

She conceded the partial reopening was “a lot better” but the closure was “still a nuisance” because she drives an extra 4 kilometers to avoid a 50m stretch of road.

”It takes me ages to get home because I get stuck in all that traffic along Oceanbeach Road to get to Golf Road and then come back.

”It’s a massive hassle for me and my time and the petrol [use], it’s just crazy. It just makes no sense at all.”

Judy has called for the council to provide an exemption for residents from Solway Place and the adjoining Compton Place.

”I understand to a certain extent that they want to alleviate the traffic on that road for other people, but us residents should be allowed to use it.”

Tauranga City Council director of transport Brendan Bisley said the council won’t be doing resident exemptions.

”We have not given a general resident exemption as we trialed that in the first trial at the end of 2021 and found it increased the number of other drivers using the bus lanes as they followed other vehicles.”

He said the council provided exemptions for critical care workers with clients in the area near the closure which were assessed on a case-by-case basis and for specific times and days of the week.

Judy and her family have also paid $900 in fines from when the closure was first put in place and they forgot about it.

“We shouldn’t be having to pay $900 worth of fines for that little road, where we’ve got to go all the way around. We just create more congestion on the other routes.

”Everyone in our little cul-de-sac is in the same boat, they’ve all sort of used it by mistake.

”It’s just been a huge cash cow for them [the council].”

Bisley said the council had issued 27,844 infringements so far with 6699 of these waived.

This equates to more than $4.1 million in fines handed out with $3.1 million of these enforced.”

The fines for illegal use of the bus lane are not a ‘cash cow’,” disputes Bisley.

”They’re to encourage people to follow the rules and contribute to a safer and more pleasant neighbourhood environment.

”We would vastly prefer not to be collecting any fines at all.”

Links Ave resident Teri Logie has been opposed to the closure since the first trial in 2021.

She works from home so isn’t affected by the peak hour closure but wants the street fully open.

”It’s the fact that they’re [the council] going to keep it closed on weekends and the school holidays. This was supposed to be all about the safety of children.“

”If they’re not lying, then why can’t they open it on weekends and school holidays?”

Logie said the Links Avenue Community Panel had “done a really good job getting to this stage”.

”I just hope it can keep moving and they don’t just think that they can just now leave us.”

Pāpāmoa Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman Philip Brown also congratulated the panel for their solution.

”But, I don’t think it’s a solution which works for the people on the Pāpāmoa and Mount Manganui side of Tauranga because they’re closing the road for far too long of times in the day.”

Brown said the closing times were “over the top” and also questioned why the street couldn’t be open on weekends and during school holidays.

Mount Maunganui Ratepayers, Residents and Retailers president Michael O’Neill said the new opening times were “very confusing”.

”The whole thing has been a total confusion and continues to be.”It’s failed all round, the trial it hasn’t met the needs of the locals from Pāpāmoa through to the Mount and they [the council] got this one terribly wrong.

”A statement from the panel said it was seeking the restricted access to be only five days a week, but the commissioners preferred to try seven days as a starting point to see the impact on traffic volumes.

Panel spokesperson Sophie Merwe said: “The Links Avenue community is frustrated at the total road closure so we are pleased council is expediting making these changes safely before Christmas.”

Bisley said: “Having the time restrictions for seven days is a starting point to see what impact there is on traffic volumes.”

When those changes are in place, there will be a period of monitoring over the next few months, which will help inform the next phases of the panel’s three-phase proposal.“

”Links Avenue had a peak hour traffic volume issue (up to 7000 vehicles per day) that prevented all street users being able to navigate the street safely, in particular our most vulnerable users like school children, mobility users and the elderly.”

The point of the time restrictions is to keep the volume of traffic to a safer level (around 2500-3000 is ideal for a residential neighbourhood) and stop Links Avenue being used as a commuter run.”

Merwe Said: “We are looking forward to seeing data gathered and hearing from community to assess if the changes are working and whether our other proposed changes can be phased in, especially if time restrictions can safely be reduced to weekdays only.”

The partial reopening is stage one of the panel’s three-phased approach that will be implemented over the next two years.

As part of phase one, extra speed tables will be installed on Links Avenue, the 30kph speed limit will remain and extra road markings and signage indicating the speed limit will be added to the street. The restricted access times for the cul-de-sac will be displayed on four time-based flashing signs at either end of the closure.

Work on the speed tables, signage and road markings began on December 4 and would take around two weeks to complete.

