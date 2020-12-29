Lingering shark closes Ōhope Beach, Whakatāne Surf Life Saving Club

Whakatāne Surf Club has taken down the flags due to a shark "lingering" in the water. Photo / Jo McCormick

A lingering shark has closed Ōhope beach to swimmers just a day after a pod of orca whales gave tourists a show.

Whakatāne Surf Lifesaving Club captain Michelle Cossey confirmed the regional lifeguards had made the decision to take down the flags after the shark had been swimming in between the flags all morning.

"It's against advice to go into the water but we don't own the beach so we cannot stop people from going in right now.

"The flags are down and that's showing the public we're not recommending swimming plus the shark sign is up so they can see the reason why.

"By all accounts, people are following that advice," Cossey said.

Regional lifeguards are those paid by Surf Life Saving New Zealand. It was not the volunteer guards that made the decision, Cossey said.

Sharks were seen in the shallow water for generally two reasons; to have fun in the waves or search for small fish to feed, Cossey believed.

As the onshore wind was doing nothing for the swell, the club captain assumed it was looking for a midday treat.

Pod of orca whales are often seen of the Ōhope coastline. Photo / File

It was the first time in her 14 years with the club she could recall seeing the shark sign on the beach.

"I can't stress enough that it's their home, it's not our home.

"We do say that by no means be menacing towards them. Don't harass them. If you're going to get close, that's to your own disregard for safety."

Ōhope was spoilt with sea life this week with a pod of orcas causing a fuss for onlookers on Monday night.

The whales came every November with their calves, Cossey said, but on Monday a large "healthy" pod made their way along the coastline to Ōhiwa Harbour entrance.

"A lot of people were following them down and they were quite close into the shore so they were well seen by a number of people.

"People just need to be sensible and be responsible and leave them alone."