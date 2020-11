Lightning strikes have been blamed for power outages in the region. Photo / File

Power outages in the Western Bay of Plenty have been blamed on lightning strikes.

According to the Powerco website, power was still out in an area of Tauranga and Te Puke following strikes yesterday.

In Te Puke 28 customers are affected and 11 in Tauranga.

Site investigations are under way with power expected to be restored in Tauranga at 11.30am and Te Puke around 3pm.