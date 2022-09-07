The Pāpāmoa Volunteer Fire Brigade put the call out on social media last night. Photo / NZME

Life-saving equipment that fell out of a fire engine in Pāpāmoa has been returned.

The Pāpāmoa Volunteer Fire Brigade put the call out on social media last night.

"We had a medical call tonight. While returning to station one of our lockers came open and our defibrillator fell out at the Domain Road roundabout.

"If you have picked up this lifesaving piece of equipment, please contact us asap."

The post was updated later to say the important piece of equipment had thankfully been returned.

"The person who picked it up dropped it off at the plaza [not realising it came from us]. It has been returned to us tonight!

"Thanks for all the shares and getting the message out."