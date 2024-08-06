Tauranga's Pieter van der Put climbed Mauao more than 50 times as training to climb Auckland's Sky Tower.
Tauranga business owner Pieter van der Put was “only a little fella” when he lost his mother to leukaemia.
A plumber by trade, the 38-year-old and his four older siblings were raised by their father after their mother, Hendrina van der Put, died when he was 2.
The loss of his mother prompted Van der Put to do the Step Up Challenge - a fundraising event organised by Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand where participants climbed Auckland’s Sky Tower on Sunday.
The national charity supports and advocatespatients and their families, funds research into blood cancer, and raises awareness.
Van der Put said he hoped one day a cure for leukaemia would be found.