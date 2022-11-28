The Beehive. Photo / NZME

OPINION

The cost of living crisis is beginning to bite even harder and I really wonder as to what this Government will do next to relieve these price pressures.

Repeatedly the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Minister of Finance, Grant Robertson, have stated that the Government has increased the minimum wage, introduced free lunches into more schools, increased family tax credits, provided free public transport, increased benefits, supported the energy payment and reduced fuel taxes as a way of saying that we are listening to Kiwi’s financial pressures.

But the problem now, of course, is that these measures have already been introduced and people have already benefited from these various government-provided payments along with, if in employment, wage increases etc but massive financial pressures continue to be applied, so what next?

For people on benefits, the energy payment does not recommence until May 2023 and there is also a likelihood that the 25 cent per litre fuel may be reinstated in January 2023 so how are Kiwis expected to balance their future budgets in these inflationary times and what else can the Government do to assist the people, it represents, without borrowing even more money?

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

Worse to come for struggling families

I’ve just been to the Gold Coast in Australia.

I cannot believe the price of fruit and vegetables there compared to here.

Here are a couple of examples: a tray of mango (15) for $20 - not $10 each here. A tray of blueberries, 12 small punnets for $15, not $6.49 each here in New Zealand, vegetables are way cheaper.

What the heck has happened to this country, besides petrol, price of housing, etcetera?

No wonder families cannot survive, and believe me next year will be worse.

Successive governments have sold us down the toilet with huge compliance and tax costs to small business and the average person.

On top of that our town has been turned into the place to be if you want a handout, not a hand-up.

Good luck to the next generation.

(Abridged)

Perry Bell

Rotorua



