Letters to the editor: Tenants have been given too many rights

Too little thought has been given to the hell unruly tenants can create for neighbours, writes a reader. Photo / Getty Images

With reference to the tenant conduct code article (Opinion, December 1), in my view too many rights have been given to tenants with no thought for the hell that some give to their neighbours.

We need an immediate amendment to our tenancy rules that a landlord is responsible to their rental neighbourhood and that they can and must act and get rid of unruly tenants.

On signup, the tenant signs for that. The new rule is to be retrospective.

Kāinga Ora needs to be put on notice as it is a Government agency which the taxpayers, many of whom are also homeowners, pay for and put up with the rubbish from tenants it places.

We need a place where all unruly tenants have to be moved to for the sanity of neighbours.

Parliament buildings spring to my mind.

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

Matter of faith

Can anyone tell me why Christopher Luxon's Christian faith has to come under so much scrutiny by the media as though it is a liability?

Our nation's moral compass has wavered so much in recent years and there has been a disturbing change in our culture.

Leadership based on good moral ethics is something we need now more than ever before.

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa Beach

Good vibes from survey

I personally thought My Tauranga Vibe was great. While it may not suit people retired and in their 70s, in my opinion, people in this age group have a disproportionate say in our city so was great to see something focused on the future of the city and those younger people who will be that future, not just us oldies.

Andrew Sommerville

Bethlehem

Not the NZ soldiers fought for

I see Tauranga City Council has closed its libraries and community facilities to the unvaccinated, and the region is now orange under the new traffic light system (News, December 3).

In my opinion, this is not the New Zealand my father, who fought for this country at Casino, and his father who fought on the Somme, and my father-in-law, who fought in the Pacific, fought for.

I believe they would be turning in their graves about now at the loss of our freedoms.

Lance Morcan

Pāpāmoa

