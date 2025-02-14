Advertisement
Letters to the editor: Tauranga Hospital staff, thank you

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read

A reader has words of praise for hospital staff.

As we all know, our health system is in crisis. Wait lists are way too long even for some minor procedures.

Going to Accident and Emergency can be a nightmare until they can get to you. All good when they do get to you and the care was above reproach.

