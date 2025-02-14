A simple thank you does not cover it, so I hope putting it into the public arena through this letter will be seen by you all and everyone will know what you are achieving even though the system is in crisis.
John Whitcombe
Brookfield
SH2 ‘speed limits’
The controversy over so-called limits on traffic speeds travelling Tauranga to Katikati on SH2 is meaningless.
Firstly, it’s not a limit, it’s a threshold for fining motorists.
The law still requires motorists to travel at a safe speed at all times, and always to be able to stop safely.
Secondly, it does not apply to the heavy vehicles carrying most of our goods, they are still limited to 90km/h. Vehicles towing trailers (lots of those too) are limited to 90km/h. School buses, of which there are plenty on that road, are limited to 80km/h. Roadworks, of which there are plenty more to do, have a 30km/h limit to protect workers, and a 50km/h limit to protect newly laid seal.
So what does that leave? A few very short disconnected sections of highway that have median barriers installed to cut down fatalities. Just one lane each way mostly, so the aforementioned speed-limited vehicles control the flow.
No berms to speak of, and no rest areas, you’re stuck with the tired, the reckless and the inattentive.
Which wouldn’t be so bad either, but now we have to contend with the [type of] personality that demands to have higher speeds at all costs. Leave well enough alone! Please!
Graham Crooks
Pyes Pa
DIY ferries
Regarding purchasing new ferries, why can’t we build our own? We have plenty of experienced boatbuilders here. We are known for our luxury superyachts. Let’s build our own ferries, this would give work to hundreds of local people throughout both islands.
Rachel Day
Tauranga
