A reader has words of praise for hospital staff.

As we all know, our health system is in crisis. Wait lists are way too long even for some minor procedures.

Going to Accident and Emergency can be a nightmare until they can get to you. All good when they do get to you and the care was above reproach.

It was like that for me, four trips to Accident and Emergency before I was admitted to hospital.

I spent nearly three weeks in Tauranga Hospital, most of it in Ward 4c.

In there, I was looked after by staff from all over the world. From the three doctors who saw me every day I started to call them the Three Stooges as they trooped in line; (for those of you who are too young to know try YouTube or Google); to the nurses; the nurses’ assistants; to the tea and dinner ladies; your care and compassion and the effort that you put into your jobs were above and beyond.