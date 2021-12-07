Letters to the editor: Soldiers who died for NZ would not support selfishness

Vaccine passes are required by many businesses and facilities under orange. Photo / George Novak

In reply to Lance Morcan (Letters, December 7) - the brave men who sacrificed their lives to fight for today's freedoms will indeed be turning in their graves.

Not because of the new restrictions being imposed on the minority due to Covid and the vaccine pass, but because their descendants refuse to act selflessly for the health and wellbeing of all and get vaccinated (or accept the consequences of their decision).

God help us if ever we were asked to make sacrifices as dreadful as those our forefathers made.

Amanda Besley

Katikati

Start small on home front

In my letter last week, (Letters, December 2) I advocated first-home buyers limit the size of their new house and build by stages as they can afford.

A friend in real estate commented that my letter was not clear.

Affordable houses are those that can be built as needs grow.

Small houses at first. I am surprised building companies do not offer such a staged service to young people.

Another cost is the unnecessary regulation and pettiness of councils interpreting the Resource Management Act and Building Code.

There is a good case for owners and their professional designers to self-certify and leave councils to get on with infrastructure that really matters - a connective cycle path system.

GL Hodgson

Bethlehem

