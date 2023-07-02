Letters to the editor: Shocking amounts of rubbish around our beautiful city

A reader says cameras are needed to catch litterbugs who are trashing Tauranga.

I am still shocked by the rubbish around our beautiful city.

Wherever I go, I see rubbish — all sorts. The city used to be clean and tidy.

Last Sunday, I took my grandson to the playground on The Strand. I just could not believe the mess. I collected more than 20 cans and several glass bottles, some of them actually on the railway track, broken.

There was a broken bottle on the footpath within the playground and broken glass on the ground last week.

I rang Tauranga City Council and a truck came in the afternoon and a worker cleared up the mess.

My point is: How can people do this to a place where children are playing?

To the council and police — it would be an idea to install cameras there and catch the culprits or have security check the place at night.

Ewa Fenn

Tauranga

Congrats!

I congratulate Carmen Hall on her outstanding article (News, June 17) about the amazing work Tommy Wilson is doing in our community.

Of course, a big shout must go out to Wilson. He is an absolute legend who deserves all the support he can get.

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa Beach

It’s not Boomers who ruined the world with plastic

I can’t see a problem phasing out plastic bags.

Paper bags, wooden spoons and paper plates were phased out and plastic approved. Now we’re back to paper and wooden utensils at takeaways — and paper bags.

For older people, it’s nothing new, so why all the hype?

It just shows it’s not the Baby Boomers or older people who ruined the planet with plastic.

We always took our own shopping bags or baskets. We never gave a thought to using plastic.

It’s a great reversal. Let’s get on with it.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

