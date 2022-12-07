Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Healthcare focus needed if Government wants to stand a chance of reelection

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
If Labour wants a win in 2023 it should focus on healthcare, a reader writes. Photo / 123RF

If Labour wants a win in 2023 it should focus on healthcare, a reader writes. Photo / 123RF

If this Government wants any chance of being re-elected next year, it will need to abandon all divisive policies that are tearing us apart.

For a start, I would recommend they direct their time, energy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times