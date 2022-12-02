Letters to the editor: Don’t throw rubbish out the car window

Dumped beer bottles. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

I just don’t get it. People throw cans, food wrappers and bottles out of their cars in cities and the country.

They think the world is a rubbish tip put there to save them the trouble of disposing of their refuse responsibly.

A friend picks up rubbish on a few blocks of Maunganui Rd and her tally last weekend was 145 cans and 65 bottles.

That’s more than 200 people over one weekend in one small area who felt superior to the simple act of finding a rubbish bin and using it.

Now that there are not so many people smoking, fewer butts end up in the sea but when you drop a lolly wrapper it could end up choking a fish.

People should think about what they’re throwing away and where it’s going.

The car window is not a rubbish chute.

F B Sullivan

Greerton

Premium comments

In response to Kiri Gillespie’s editorial, Changes to police pursuit policy overdue (December 1).

Well ... surprise, surprise. A no-chase policy has led to more fleeing drivers and fewer offender apprehensions ... who would have thought. It beggars belief that Coster invoked the trial policy in the first place (a policy supported by this soft, woke Government if my recollection of TV and media interviews at the time is correct).

The obvious policy and law change should be a severe mandatory additional penalty for any offender who flees the police in the first place.

Mark G

In response to the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the central North Island (News, December 1).

Maybe a warning sign. Lake Taupō is a supervolcano. There was a recent article reported by Newshub on September 24 and other media outlets that Lake Taupō volcanic activity level had been raised. It’d be interesting to get an update on this from GNS and what this latest large earthquake in the middle of Lake Taupō means.

Stuart C

Note: Comments are edited or abridged at the editor’s discretion.