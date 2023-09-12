Afghan refugee Samana Bamyani competed in the Aims Games. Photo / Alex Cairns

Congratulations Zoe Hunter for your beautiful story about the young Afghan refugee girl and her plight through life so far (News, September 5). It was so touching. I think everybody who lives in New Zealand should read that story and possibly realise what a beautiful country we live in compared to a big part of the rest of the world.

Errol Ward

Tauranga

Benefit system wrong

I believe the unemployment benefit was set up to help those out of work and who could not find employment. But it has become a lifestyle for too many second-generation and third-generation beneficiaries. The day that there are no job vacancies in this country is the day we could consider paying an unemployment benefit.

There are numerous vacancies in retail, hospitality, labouring and driving (trainable positions) along with serious shortages in health and education. There are long delays in getting a plumber, builder or electrician. Idle hands create problems - often crime. Work gives money value and after working a day’s labour (whatever that may be) and returning home tired, I believe there would less crime, fewer community problems, less graffiti and more productivity.

Imagine paying the unemployment budget to doctors, nurses and teachers - creating a healthy, well-educated country, rather than a country that pays people not to work.

I worked for the employment services and later Winz and experienced people serious about looking for employment and many who expected to be paid as a beneficiary for life.

The system is wrong. There is less personal responsibility because too many people expect that the Government is responsible and will cater for them.

Lloyd Stone

Bethlehem

Beautiful city?

How can Tauranga be put up for a beautiful city award? Roadworks everywhere, empty shops, buildings covered in plastic while leaky buildings are fixed, and more orange road cones than anywhere in New Zealand.

Wendy Galloway

Ōmokoroa

No rates for shops

Re the Cameron Rd roadworks. I feel the shops with roadworks outside for months should not be charged rates.

Sue Tewheoro

Mount Maunganui

