A hearing for plans to open a new bottle store in Te Puna have hit a snag. Photo / Getty Images

Plans to open a second bottle store a stone's throw from an existing alcohol outlet in Te Puna have been put on hold due to an eleventh-hour development.

An application from Angelin Enterprises Limited to open the proposed bottle store on Minden Rd asked Western Bay of Plenty District Council's District Licensing Committee to approve an off-licence and allow the store to also sell tobacco products.

The committee hearing to discuss and determine the application began today.

However, shortly after the Zoom meeting began the committee was informed by counsel John Young, acting for Angelin Enterprises, the landlord of the 15c Minden Rd property had informed his client yesterday afternoon the lease was being cancelled.

Young told the committee the news came "out of the blue" and was a surprise to his client Angelin director Barinderpal Singh, who was "understandably extremely upset" and "disappointed". The matter was likely to become the subject of a tenancy dispute, he said.

Young sought an adjournment from the committee.

"We could spend a lot of time and effort today for no great point."

The committee removed themselves to confer before returning to agree to the adjournment.

Committee chairman Murray Clearwater said the tenancy was "a must" for the application and the matter needed to be resolved before the committee could continue.

"The District Licencing Committee want to get this right. Good things take time."

The plans to open the bottle store at the 15C Minden Rd location drew plenty of opposition from the local community and police.

Key concerns raised focussed on the close proximity of the proposed bottle store to an existing alcohol outlet at 17 Minden Rd.

It is unclear at this stage when the hearing will be held next.