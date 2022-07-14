A large underslip on State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne has reduced the road to one lane.
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said contractors discovered a large underslip on the road early this morning, following heavy rain in the area for the past 48 hours.
An urgent inspection of the site is being undertaken this morning, and a full closure of the highway in both directions may be necessary.
State Highway 2 has been reduced to a single lane on the southern approach to the Motu Bridge between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The agency has advised drivers to expect delays and defer non-essential travel with
Waka Kotahi will provide further updates as soon as more information is available.
The wild weather experienced across the country is set to ease with a south-westerly flow expected to bring only a few showers throughout the weekend.
A fierce storm earlier in the week led to a month's worth of rain predicted in parts of North Island, northern and eastern parts of the South Island.