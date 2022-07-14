Underslip on SH2 at the southern approach to the Motu Bridge. Photo / Supplied

A large underslip on State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne has reduced the road to one lane.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said contractors discovered a large underslip on the road early this morning, following heavy rain in the area for the past 48 hours.

An urgent inspection of the site is being undertaken this morning, and a full closure of the highway in both directions may be necessary.

SH2/Matawai RD between Te Wera Rd and the quary. All the roads in our district are taking a beating so take care and respect the speed restrictions because you never know what’s around the corner. Posted by Matawai Fire Brigade. on Thursday, July 14, 2022

State Highway 2 has been reduced to a single lane on the southern approach to the Motu Bridge between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki.

The agency has advised drivers to expect delays and defer non-essential travel with

Waka Kotahi will provide further updates as soon as more information is available.

The wild weather experienced across the country is set to ease with a south-westerly flow expected to bring only a few showers throughout the weekend.

A fierce storm earlier in the week led to a month's worth of rain predicted in parts of North Island, northern and eastern parts of the South Island.