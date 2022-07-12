MetService National weather: July 13th - 15th.

Bay of Plenty has already topped its average rainfall for July as a fresh heavy rain watch is issued for the region.

Wild weather thrashed the region yesterday with heavy rain and strong winds causing slips, power outages and downing trees.

Three trampers were also airlifted out of the Kaimai Range on Tuesday because of fast-moving rivers at the Tuahu Track.

MetService meteorologist John Law said a heavy rain watch was in place for the region from 6pm tomorrow to 8am Friday. Between now and then, residents could expect a few showers.

Rain is expected to ease on Friday afternoon, with a few showers forecast for the region on Saturday and fine weather on Sunday.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said river levels in the region were high but none had flooded.

"The ground and river catchments will already be saturated, so the Bay of Plenty Regional Council flood team will be keeping a close eye on things.

"There may be surface flooding in towns - take care driving and make sure kids avoid the rivers- they're pretty wild just now," Civil Defence said.

"We are also expecting more high winds- take care around trees because their root systems may have been weakened by all the rain. Now's a good time to clear leafy gutters and drains around the house and move any outdoor furniture."

Rotorua has had 154.4mm of rainfall already this month, exceeding the whole-month average of 133.9mm. The wettest July on record was 345mm of rain in 1998.

🟨Severe Weather Update🟨



The last of the heavy rain clearing from Dunedin and Clutha today.



Remaining windy in the southeast of the North Island.



Another period of rain for the North Island later Thursday into Friday.



Full details https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/wd0UkLCr6R — MetService (@MetService) July 12, 2022

Tauranga has had 144mm of rain this month, exceeding the July average of 123.6mm.

The wettest July was 348mm in 1951.

In the past 48 hours, Whitianga got 81mm of rain, and rainfall totals over the tops of the Coromandel Range and the Kaimai Ranges were between 180mm and 200mm.

In the same period, Tauranga received 45mm, Rotorua 70mm, Whakatāne 75mm, and Taupō 35mm.

Whitianga has had 214mm of rain this month - just above the monthly average about 200mm.

Over the past 48 hours, wind gusts of 70km/h have been recorded in Rotorua, 65km/h in Tauranga, 81km/h in Whakatāne, and 78km/h in Taupō.

Fire and Emergency responded to a tree down on the road in Ngawaru in the Western Bay of Plenty about 4.30 this morning. It has since been cleared.

And a tree caught fire in Waikaremoana Rd, Waiotapu, near Rotorua at 5.55am, after it came down on power lines.