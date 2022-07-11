View from the Kaimai Range. Photo / NZME

Three trampers are being airlifted out of the Kaimai Range due to fast-moving rivers.

Police were called to the Tuahu Track in the Manawaru area about 9.20am.

Three people called police for help after getting stuck due to fast-moving rivers near the base track.

A police spokeswoman said Land Search and Rescue were in the process of winching the trampers out with a helicopter.

All three people are believed to be safe.

High winds and heavy rain is lashing the region with weather warnings in place for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō and Coromandel.