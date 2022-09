The red areas indicate congested traffic on and near Maungatapu Bridge. Photo / Google Maps

Both lanes on Maungatapu Bridge have reopened after a two-car crash this morning.

Traffic was heavily congested on State Highway 29A after the crash around 8.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the scene and treated and took two patients, one in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition, to Tauranga Hospital.