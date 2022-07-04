Emergency services arrived at the scene around 7.30am. Photo / NZME

Drivers are being warned about diesel on the road after a crash between a car and a tractor.

The crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link happened around 7am and emergency services arrived 30 minutes later.

The crash happened between the Kaituna River Bridge and the Parton Rd overpass on the sweeping bend.

A police spokeswoman said people from inside the car and the tractor were not injured.

She said there was some diesel on the road and a heavy haulage vehicle had been called to move the tractor which was partially blocking one of the northbound lanes.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said one lane was closed and commuters could expect delays.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John are also on the scene.



More to come.