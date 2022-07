Police said the two-crash had blocked the east-bound lane. Photo / NZME

A crash is blocking State Highway 29A near the Lakes roundabout.

The city-bound lane is blocked, a Tauranga City Council spokesman said.

The red lines indicate heavy traffic. Photo / Google Maps

Traffic is becoming extremely congested in the area and commuters can expect delays.

A police spokeswoman said the two-crash had blocked the east-bound lane and there were no injuries

