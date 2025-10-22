A Tauranga Arts Festival event in the Carrus Crystal Palace in 2023. Photo / Supplied
Arts and culture experiences, live sports and that brave first swim of the almost-summer season – Tauranga residents have it all at their doorsteps this Labour weekend.
The Tauranga Arts Festival kicks off today and is expected to draw thousands of people to its schedule of events at the BaycourtCommunity Arts Centre, Carrus Crystal Palace at the Strand waterfront and other venues.
Festival general manager Sarah Cotter said it would have “something for everybody”.
Cotter said it hoped to attract some of the young people who had moved to Tauranga in the past five years.
“A lot of those people have had access to arts and culture wherever they’ve come from.
Sports-lovers could have a weekend of it, hitting up Saturday night speedway at Mercury Baypark, Sunday’s cricket ODI between the Black Caps and England at Bay Oval, and one of Australasia’s largest basketball tournaments, The Classic by HoopNation.
Running Friday to Monday at Mercury Baypark Arena and Tauranga venues, the basketball event will mark its 15th anniversary and 10th year in Tauranga with 600 games, 200 teams and close to 2000 athletes, including top players from Aotearoa, Australia and the US.
‘Large numbers’ expected at beaches
Surf Life Saving NZ eastern region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons‑Campbell said patrols on “most” beaches in the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty would begin this weekend, including Mount Maunganui, Omanu and Pāpāmoa.
“It’s certainly warm weather and the sea temperatures are warm, so we are expecting large numbers out.”
He urged caution as “a bit of swell” was expected.
His key summer safety measures were to know how to float, which could increase chances of survival for swimmers in difficulty; choose patrolled beaches; “know your limit”; and to use the safe swim website or app.
Gibbons‑Campbell said the app would now update with “live hazards or risks”, such as a large swell, strong currents or high winds.
“Last year, the lifeguards would update those manually at the start of each day but this year we’ve teamed up with MetService and Niwa [now Earth Sciences NZ] to help us put a bit of AI into the platform.”
Gibbons‑Campbell said lifeguards had been busy getting recertified for the coming season and were “frothing” to get out on patrol.