Cirque Bon Bon comes to Tauranga in October as part of the Tauranga Arts Festival.

An international, high-profile “circus spectacle” is coming to the Bay of Plenty this October.

Cirque Bon Bon, which has been likened to Cirque du Soleil, is set to delight the crowds in Tauranga as part of the Tauranga Arts Festival, a statement on behalf of organisers said today.

Tauranga Arts Festival general manager, Sarah Cotter, said Cirque Bon Bon was a high-octane international act featuring a fusion of circus, dance and comedy and it was suitable for all ages.

“Cirque Bon Bon will burst on the stage to deliver an extravaganza of mind-bending contortion, sensational dancers, gravity-defying acrobatic stunts and more than a few laughs.”