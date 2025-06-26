Advertisement
Cirque Bon Bon circus spectacle to dazzle Tauranga Arts Festival crowds

Cirque Bon Bon comes to Tauranga in October as part of the Tauranga Arts Festival.

An international, high-profile “circus spectacle” is coming to the Bay of Plenty this October.

Cirque Bon Bon, which has been likened to Cirque du Soleil, is set to delight the crowds in Tauranga as part of the Tauranga Arts Festival, a statement on behalf of organisers said today.

