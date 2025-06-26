Cirque Bon Bon is also performing in Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay, and Cotter said people in all three regions should “prepare to be wowed”.
The show was created by former Cirque du Soleil director Ash Jacks and choreographer Julieann Nugent.
“We’ve used every last trick in the book to make this show something you just can’t look away from,” Jacks said.
Cirque Bon Bon will be hosted by the “outrageously funny” Mario, Queen of the Circus.
Under his watch, daring skill will blend with striking style in a fast-paced celebration of what’s been described as “a celebration of beauty and bravery with a killer soundtrack and breathtaking visuals”, the statement said.
Four performances will be held at Baycourt Addison Theatre in Tauranga from October 23 to 25.
Tickets can be bought via Tauranga Art Festival’s site taurangafestival.co.nz or Eventfinda.