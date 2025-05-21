Advertisement
Tami Neilson to perform at Tauranga Arts Festival 2025

Bay of Plenty Times
Tami Neilson is performing at the 2025 Tauranga Arts Festival. Photo / Alexa King Stone

Multi-award-winning country singer Tami Neilson has been announced as one of the acts for this year’s Tauranga Arts Festival.

Neilson will perform at Tauranga’s Holy Trinity Church on October 24 as part of the festival .

Tickets go on sale this Friday and Tauranga Arts Festival general manager Sarah Cotter said those keen for a fresh dose of Neilson’s musical magic should get in fast.

Cotter said Neilson brought the house down when she previously performed at the Tauranga Arts Festival, and her demand was skyrocketing.

“She will be coming to us fresh from some exciting international tours, and shortly after the release of a new album. How lucky we are that she’s added Tauranga to her tour that will also include Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Nelson.”

Cotter said Neilson was known for her huge, glorious voice and powerful live performances that continue to wow some of country music’s biggest names and fans worldwide.

Her New Zealand homecoming concerts will be part of her Neon Cowgirl tour and will follow United States performances at the Outlaw Festival Series with Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, and shows in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Her new album Neon Cowgirl will be released in July following the success of singles You’re Gonna Fall and Borrow My Boots. The album features guests Neil Finn, JD McPherson, Ashley McBryde and Grace Bowers.

Tickets for her performance at Tauranga Arts Festival are available at www.taurangafestival.co.nz.

The festival will be held from October 23 to November 2.

