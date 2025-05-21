Tami Neilson is performing at the 2025 Tauranga Arts Festival. Photo / Alexa King Stone

Multi-award-winning country singer Tami Neilson has been announced as one of the acts for this year’s Tauranga Arts Festival.

Neilson will perform at Tauranga’s Holy Trinity Church on October 24 as part of the festival .

Tickets go on sale this Friday and Tauranga Arts Festival general manager Sarah Cotter said those keen for a fresh dose of Neilson’s musical magic should get in fast.

Cotter said Neilson brought the house down when she previously performed at the Tauranga Arts Festival, and her demand was skyrocketing.

“She will be coming to us fresh from some exciting international tours, and shortly after the release of a new album. How lucky we are that she’s added Tauranga to her tour that will also include Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Nelson.”