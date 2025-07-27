Māori musicians Joel Shadbolt and Stan Walker will perform three outdoor shows with L.A.B. and Corrella. Photo / supplied
By Music 101 of RNZ
Award-winning Māori musician Stan Walker and L.A.B. frontman Joel Shadbolt will be well-prepared for their three outdoor shows together this summer, because singers have to be – “We are the only ones that can’t just pick up the drumsticks and go hard or start playingthe bass or whatever”.
This summer, chart-toppers Walker and L.A.B. reunite with their mates from Auckland reggae band Corrella for some of the biggest musical events of the summer – three outdoor shows in Auckland, Tauranga and the Gold Coast.
While it’s often “just mahi” when he plays alongside other artists, Walker says the three bands created a great vibe together on an Australian tour last year.
“Everybody’s on the buzz, eh? It’s gangsta,” he tells Music 101.
Sometimes this can get in the way of connecting with an audience, Walker says, but performing in the USA and Hawaii last year, the locals’ unguarded enthusiasm was so inspiring he felt the walls came down.
Raised on gospel music, Walker especially loves connecting with Black fans and friends in the States.
“They’re like, ‘man, you need to lead us, brother!’ So you get like a fire.”
Hawaiian music fans, he says, aren’t held back by “tall poppyness” like many New Zealanders.
“They’re like, ‘I love you. You changed my life. I want to follow you for the rest of my days’.”
A Kiwi who recognises him is more likely to say something like ‘Yeah, my mum is a fan’, Walker says.
“It’s really backhanded, and I think it’s our like, defence mechanism. We don’t want to get rejected or whatever. I get it, but at the same time, it’s ugly.”
L.A.B. singer Joel Shadbolt “resonates hard” with Walker’s insight on this cultural difference – “Oh, preach, brother. Holy moly… Don’t be a second-hand fan, be first-hand.”
His band has also played some amazing shows in the States, he says, and American audiences are a lot more encouraging of guitar solos.
“My roots are blues, so it comes from the south, and I know that feeling, I know that music, it’s in me. When I play in the States, I feel that, man. Far out, I feel it. It’s magic.”