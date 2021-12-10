Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

L.A.B - Bay boys to men: Joel Shadbolt opens up about band's success

11 minutes to read
L.A.B's lead singer Joel Shadbolt says after months of tight Covid restrictions, the band is excited for a huge summer of live performances here and in Australia. Photo / George Novak

By , Carly Gibbs

When tens of thousands of fans are singing your lyrics back to you and arms are waving with phones glowing in the dark, you feel an electric sensation that's like a drug, Joel Shadbolt says.

