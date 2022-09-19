A sod-turning ceremony this month marked the start of physical work on the Kōpū Marine and Business Precinct. Photo / Supplied

The shovels were put to use on the Kōpū waterfront for a sod-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of physical work on the Kōpū Marine and Business Precinct.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie was flanked by representatives from Kānoa, the government's Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, MP for Coromandel Scott Simpson, Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams, council chief executive Aileen Lawrie, iwi, Te Waka our Regional Economic Development Agency, Waikato Regional Council, members of the Kōpū business community, and council staff.

The large turnout represented the significance of the project, not just for the Thames area, but the wider region.

"I can't tell you what a difference this will make to the Thames community, the district and beyond," says Mayor Sandra. "We will see this part of the district take off in the next five years with waterfront development and housing, spurred in great part by this project."

Jobs will be created through the precinct's construction, with the potential for up to 100 positions longer term, once the build is complete.

The $15.3 million cost of the project is being met through an $8.2 million grant from the government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, $4.05 million from the Three Waters reform Better Off funding from the Department of Internal Affairs, and $1.4 million from the Thames Community Board's Thames Urban General-Purpose Reserve. The Thames Community Board is also underwriting $1.13 million, while staff seek funding applications through MBIE and Waikato Regional Council.

Land-based works will begin in early October with work on the commercial wharf, beginning in March. The new wharf, commercial boat slipway and recreational boat ramp should be completed in November next year.

Recreational boat trailer and carparking will follow in April 2024 with a public opening anticipated in May 2024.

Urban Solutions is overseeing construction under council direction, with contractors Fulton Hogan, Land + Sea Civil and the Heron Group carrying out the work. Local subcontractors will be used as much as possible throughout the build.